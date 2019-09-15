As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD Sponsored Ads (TSM) Valuation Declined, Fdx Advisors Has Raised by $1.03 Million Its Stake; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Mycio Wealth Partners Lifted by $639,177 Its Position

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 26,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 101,946 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, up from 75,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.14M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 39.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 19,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 68,233 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 48,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59 million shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER; 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brave Asset Mngmt owns 24,373 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. City owns 136,561 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 5.82 million shares in its portfolio. 29,506 are held by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.99M shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 92,398 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 314,371 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0.06% or 576,343 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.5% or 41,811 shares. Spinnaker has invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Architects Inc has invested 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Princeton Strategies Gru Lc owns 0.28% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 33,056 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 5.24 million shares. Connable Office Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 99,799 shares. 97,380 were reported by Wilkins Invest Counsel.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 14,097 shares to 251,847 shares, valued at $57.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 5,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,285 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Matls Inc.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 5,340 shares to 9,588 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr Wbi Bbr Yld 2000 (WBIC) by 81,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,759 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).