As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD Sponsored Ads (TSM) Shares Declined, Kempen Capital Management Has Increased by $2.70 Million Its Holding; Hrt Financial Increased Holding in E Trade Financial (ETFC) by $1.79 Million as Share Value Declined

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 69,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 560,107 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.94 million, up from 490,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 428,504 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 399.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 40,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 50,862 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 10,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 1.33M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “E*Trade integrates Google Assistant voice commands – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 10/02: (VHC) (AIMT) (LEN) Higher; (SVRA) (UNFI) (AYI) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on October 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Can We Go a Day Without Politics? – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; McCormick Earnings Top Expectations – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street tumbles as factory activity hits 10-year low – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 12,177 shares to 2,299 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf by 35,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,900 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ETFC shares while 149 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 208.17 million shares or 2.96% less from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Savings Bank holds 0.33% or 45,910 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey has invested 0.69% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Amp Investors Limited owns 99,756 shares. 8,500 were accumulated by Prudential Public Ltd Co. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 27,499 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Pension Ser holds 346,231 shares. Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.05% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Hills Bank & Trust And reported 0.26% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 31,965 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 312,135 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pcj Inv Counsel Ltd owns 71,700 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance owns 59,815 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.24 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 1,805 shares to 9,443 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Com (NYSE:RNR) by 10,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,454 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM).