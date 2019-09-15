As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD S (TSM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Has Trimmed by $3.82 Million Its Stake; Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Shareholder Everett Harris & Company Raised Position

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $98.92. About 200,506 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES INCREASED 2 PERCENT TO $406.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $398.8 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To Net $213M-Net $220M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (TSM) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 97,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.10 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.14M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc Com (NYSE:WTR) by 95,623 shares to 144,789 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Select Divid Etf (DVY) by 70,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC).

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,299 shares to 54,415 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,744 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold COLM shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 0.61% less from 24.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 58,300 shares. 13,000 are owned by Bessemer Group Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.2% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 232 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 558,209 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0.01% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 128,212 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 0.03% stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 4,574 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 212,223 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 0% stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Co invested in 24,585 shares. Covington Capital Management reported 100 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 2,668 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 30 shares.

