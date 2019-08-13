As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD S (TSM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Has Trimmed Stake by $2.43 Million; Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Covalent Partners Cut Position

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 69.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 74,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 33,400 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 107,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 2.44 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (TSM) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 60,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.58 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 6.53M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 345,680 shares to 556,480 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.12% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 28,800 shares. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Services holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,265 shares. Manchester Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 729 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 13,456 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Comerica State Bank accumulated 58,143 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce stated it has 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp holds 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 56,500 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 518,864 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 3.33 million were accumulated by Franklin Resource. Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 596,333 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 12,502 shares. Third Avenue Mngmt Llc accumulated 1.95M shares. Long Pond Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 3.98% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “DR Horton expects lower incentive spending to boost margins – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.07 million for 9.53 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chip analyst warns of Taiwan threat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “A Steady Emerging Market Investors Aren’t Impressed With – ETF Trends” with publication date: July 23, 2019.