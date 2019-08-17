As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Boosted Position; Dover Com (DOV) Shares Declined While Williams Jones & Associates Has Decreased Position

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp Com (DOV) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 63,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 968,356 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.83M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $90.72. About 561,694 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 41.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 3.40M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.28 million, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52 million for 14.82 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 4,635 shares to 809,648 shares, valued at $142.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 25,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.08% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Boston Limited Com owns 13,640 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 5.29M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Dimensional Fund LP invested in 1.74M shares. 2,850 are owned by Tradition Capital Mngmt Ltd. Howe & Rusling reported 43 shares. Montag A Associates invested 0.08% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Charles Schwab Invest Management has 775,339 shares. Amp Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Allstate Corporation stated it has 6,256 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 67,492 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 54,224 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 14,800 shares.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 158,438 shares to 9.55 million shares, valued at $715.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 209,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

