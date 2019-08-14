As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ad (TSM) Shares Declined, Todd Asset Management Has Boosted by $502,400 Its Stake; Redmond Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Dollar Tree Com (DLTR) as Stock Value Declined

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ad (TSM) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 12,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 463,929 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00 million, up from 451,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ad for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 1.21 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 49,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 53,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $92.98. About 95,521 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 216,957 shares to 26,450 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN) by 22,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,906 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc Com by 21,923 shares to 59,578 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp Com by 5,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Transportation Inc.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 25.83 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 0.03% or 37,861 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt accumulated 14,196 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 41,021 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corp has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 700 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 17.96M shares. Starr Inc accumulated 17,434 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 2.47M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A reported 42,200 shares. 1,480 are owned by Stelac Advisory Services Lc. Moreover, Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A accumulated 1,210 shares. The Indiana-based 1St Source State Bank has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 8,262 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.01% or 402 shares.