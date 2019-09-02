As Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) Stock Price Declined, Firsthand Capital Management Has Upped Position; Lateef Investment Management LP Upped Equinix (EQIX) Position by $6.38 Million

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.38 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 14,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 68,737 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 54,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $556.28. About 201,553 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,898 shares to 37,855 shares, valued at $44.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 54,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,196 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 1,905 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 6,955 shares. 964 are held by Fiduciary Trust. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 900 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com has invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Agf Invests America Incorporated has 1.76% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Avenir Corporation reported 3,313 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Company holds 6,389 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 1,286 were reported by Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Company. Moreover, Axa has 0.12% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 67,406 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0.01% or 588 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability holds 3,260 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 2,305 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,365 shares in its portfolio.