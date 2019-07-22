As Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) Share Price Rose, Firsthand Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Ashford Capital Management Has Decreased Mercado Libre (MELI) Stake by $647,680; Valuation Rose

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 11.44M shares traded or 28.62% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercado Libre (MELI) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company's stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 1,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercado Libre for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $21.97 during the last trading session, reaching $626.7. About 479,284 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. reported 515,207 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 94 shares. Dsam Partners (London) holds 32,478 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,362 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cibc Mkts has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc accumulated 6,059 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0.86% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 153,453 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) has invested 0.08% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Comm Limited Liability Company invested in 161,368 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 532,537 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 0.12% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 0.17% stake. Eqis Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.31% or 7,632 shares.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 5,885 shares to 364,577 shares, valued at $28.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 17,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92 million for 559.55 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

