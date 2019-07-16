As Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co LTD (TSM) Valuation Rose, Kames Capital Plc Cut Stake; Sadoff Investment Management Trimmed Its Xilinx (XLNX) Stake by $2.00 Million; Stock Declined

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 15,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 605,133 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.73M, down from 621,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 1.41 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 123,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,122 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.77M, down from 923,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 5.69M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company reported 845,940 shares. Stephens Ar reported 5,498 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd reported 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Macroview Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 30 shares. Shine Investment Advisory reported 1,642 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp accumulated 16,119 shares. Rnc Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 8,303 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Century Incorporated reported 2.11 million shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 7,600 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 55,195 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 214,692 shares. Hemenway Trust Communications Limited Liability Company owns 146,205 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru reported 0.09% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Old Natl Commercial Bank In stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.08% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95M for 32.36 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 85,765 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $66.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,765 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT).