As Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) Stock Declined, Holder Cullen Capital Management Decreased Position; Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Tctc Holdings Has Lowered Its Holding

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 4,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.57M, down from 118,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 26,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 329,550 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91 million, down from 356,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 7.20 million shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 2,100 shares to 297,230 shares, valued at $51.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 3,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Bnp Paribas (BNPQF).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 48,750 shares to 582,093 shares, valued at $19.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).