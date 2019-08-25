As Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) Market Valuation Declined, Cullen Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Increased Methode Electronics (MEI) Stake by $4.67 Million; Share Value Rose

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 41,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 356,450 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, up from 314,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 7.53M shares traded or 1.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) by 151.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 166,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 276,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 110,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Methode Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 225,353 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 15/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference May 23; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing Autoimmune and lnflammatory Disorders

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC) by 73,480 shares to 722,980 shares, valued at $81.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc. by 89,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 938,855 shares, and cut its stake in Globaltrans Investment Plc.