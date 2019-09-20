As Taiwan Semiconductor Adr (TSM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Lowered Stake by $1.48 Million; As Henry Schein (HSIC) Market Value Rose, Quantum Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 111,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 157,747 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.03 million, down from 269,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.82. About 826,390 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Prange Also to Leave Global Animal Health, Medical and Dental Surgical Group as CEO

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Adr (TSM) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 152,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.95M, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 4.52M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability reported 671,912 shares. Davy Asset Management Limited owns 29,264 shares. 927,381 were reported by Aqr Cap Mgmt. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 7,187 shares. Amp Capital Investors reported 75,670 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zuckerman Investment Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 268,616 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Glenmede Co Na stated it has 920,661 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 1.10 million were reported by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Moreover, Madison Investment Inc has 0.35% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 279,773 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 1,390 shares. Athena Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.32% or 20,005 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 82,324 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Commerce holds 2.65% or 5.71M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.51 million for 18.26 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 150,126 shares to 3.47M shares, valued at $670.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global by 12,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Call (Call).