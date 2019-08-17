As Taiwan Semic (TSM) Stock Price Declined, Earnest Partners Has Trimmed Stake; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Check Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $4.43 Million

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semic (TSM) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 45,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 921,562 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.75M, down from 967,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 77,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 725,008 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35 million, down from 802,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 7.78 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf Faces Fights on Many Fronts; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm will deter companies from looking for growth beyond national borders, experts say; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RELEASES LETTER FROM U.S. TREASURY ABOUT CFIUS REVIEW; 06/03/2018 – US security committee warns on Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Factset Research (NYSE:FDS) by 3,287 shares to 85,868 shares, valued at $21.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight by 13,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,600 shares to 17,800 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 4,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimpress Nv.