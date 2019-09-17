As Tableau Software (Put) (DATA) Share Value Rose, Holder Barclays Plc Lowered Holding; Gam Holding Ag Decreased Block H & R (HRB) Position by $1.18 Million; Stock Value Rose

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 40,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 83,512 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 124,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 1.57 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) DECLINED 0.5% IN CANADIAN DOLLARS; 26/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA: ROBUST PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, AS EXPECTED; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE FY NET INCOME OF EUR 32.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB, CAT, BA & more; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Rev $488.4M; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK REPORTS GROWTH IN U.S. TAX RETURN VOLUME; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 17/04/2018 – H&R Block Names Vinoo Víjay as Chief Marketing Officer

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (Put) (DATA) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 10,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, down from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.91 EPS, down 9.64% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.83 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.39% negative EPS growth.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,739 shares to 7,951 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 62,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold HRB shares while 128 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 196.70 million shares or 1.93% more from 192.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested in 131,530 shares. 107,411 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 85,035 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 745 are owned by Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 48,698 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.05% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Voloridge Invest Management Limited reported 308,641 shares stake. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated holds 35,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 38,665 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Raymond James Associate holds 0% or 56,830 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The owns 28,659 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt stated it has 682,075 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.24M shares.

