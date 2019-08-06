As Tableau Software (DATA) Valuation Rose, Holder Meeder Asset Management Has Trimmed by $553,339 Its Stake; Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Holder Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Has Upped Its Stake by $1.12 Million

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 4,786 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500.

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 88.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 4,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 557 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 4,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M

More notable recent Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acer Shares Down on FDA’s CRL for Genetic Disorder Treatment – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Completes $25 Million Subordinated Debt Offering – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kinder Morganâ€™s Q4 2018 Earnings Should Set the Table for a Strong 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ekso Bionics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $19,780 activity. 379 shares valued at $4,897 were bought by Coffman George C. on Wednesday, July 10. 86 shares were bought by Poynot Steven, worth $1,111. Shares for $1,395 were bought by TURNER FRANK K JR on Wednesday, July 10. 108 Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares with value of $1,395 were bought by Schwabe Charles E.. The insider Scully Mary Ann bought $6,990. Steil Jack E also bought $2,597 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 11,015 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 9,031 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Pcl owns 1,949 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. International Group holds 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 8,336 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 73,600 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 641,041 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 57,800 shares. First Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 16,329 shares. 14,700 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 5,831 shares. Rmb Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 880,873 shares. Patriot Prns Gp Lp invested in 13.11% or 1.98 million shares.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) At US$68.53? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hewlett Packard Enterprise Advances its Intelligent Data Platform with Acquisition of MapR’s Business Assets – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Endowment Management Limited Partnership owns 6,540 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 57,387 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Dupont Cap Corporation stated it has 6,236 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Adirondack invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 46,824 shares. Ww invested in 1.24 million shares. State Street owns 1.43M shares. Peconic Prtn has 1.41% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 164,895 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc invested in 3,802 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) invested in 17,519 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bokf Na has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.46% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 250,980 shares.