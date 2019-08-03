As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Value Rose, Peconic Partners Lifted Position by $4.44 Million; P-A-W Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Lendingtree New (TREE) as Share Value Declined

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $320.48. About 153,521 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 174.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 34,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 54,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is up 65.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 369,741 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 15,000 shares. State Street owns 346,805 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 490 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Alps Advisors owns 1,714 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 400 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has 2,838 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Osterweis Cap holds 0.15% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 7,020 shares. G2 Invest Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.6% or 33,273 shares. Citigroup has 18,366 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 18,220 shares stake. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Lc accumulated 3.01% or 4,733 shares. Bamco Inc New York accumulated 128,325 shares. Timpani Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 51.03 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 12,700 shares to 17,300 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corporation owns 0.6% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 45,466 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 282,030 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.05% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Da Davidson And invested in 0.01% or 4,235 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 967,818 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp invested in 285,138 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Us Bancorp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,391 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Riverhead Capital Ltd stated it has 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 25,241 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp stated it has 12,882 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 6,540 shares or 0.12% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 61,776 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 5,469 shares.

