As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Value Rose, Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Upped Position; Twin Capital Management Position in Microsoft Com (MSFT) Lifted by $1.56 Million as Stock Value Rose

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 13,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 687,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.04M, up from 673,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 956.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 288,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 318,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.52 million, up from 30,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 5,720 shares to 23,415 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 52,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,279 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Capital Management Limited reported 100,181 shares stake. Northstar Group Inc holds 6,613 shares. Salem Capital Mgmt Inc has 6.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natixis Advsr LP has invested 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Finemark Retail Bank & reported 266,623 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gp owns 6.75M shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability has invested 3.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantum Cap reported 11,530 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 2.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monetta Fincl holds 4.67% or 55,000 shares. Moreover, Legacy Private Tru has 0.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 54,678 shares. Advantage reported 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sunbelt Securities Inc invested in 1.44% or 24,401 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Incorporated accumulated 49,041 shares or 6.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsal Cap Mngmt Lc reported 3.75% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Synovus Corporation accumulated 0% or 66 shares. New Jersey-based Caxton Associate LP has invested 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 241,672 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 370,573 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 640,294 were accumulated by Susquehanna Grp Llp. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The Massachusetts-based Westfield LP has invested 0.27% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 4,411 are held by Bluecrest Capital Management Limited. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Nordea Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 23,928 shares. 2,871 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Symmetry Peak Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 76,334 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company.

