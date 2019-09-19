As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Crosslink Capital Upped Its Position; Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Holder Firsthand Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $476.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $183.07. About 9.85 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 91.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 110,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 232,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.57 million, up from 121,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14,690 shares to 60,931 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 290,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,843 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 37.51 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.