As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Value Rose, Allen Investment Management Has Lifted Holding by $691,888; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined While Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Increased Position by $689,700

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 4,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 25,516 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 21,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,183 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 23,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $59.72. About 2.43M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pzena Investment Management Limited Co owns 14,462 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.4% or 183,484 shares. Tradewinds Lc has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quadrant Ltd Llc owns 4,213 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 183,354 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.2% or 51,259 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited has 7,901 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Co holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 160,696 shares. Beacon Capital Management has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Denali Advsrs Lc owns 2.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 242,400 shares. Nippon Life Company stated it has 1.06 million shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Ht Prtn Lc accumulated 6,059 shares. Michigan-based Telemus Capital Ltd has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Berkley W R Corporation owns 157,666 shares. Laurion Capital Lp reported 3,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested 1.97% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Tiger Legatus Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 25,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 8,225 shares. Moreover, Gam Hldg Ag has 0.21% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 32,200 shares. 15,143 were accumulated by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 10,880 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.06% or 6,116 shares. Baillie Gifford & Co owns 1.78M shares. Dupont Capital Corporation holds 0.11% or 28,243 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Com accumulated 13,717 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 2,297 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 2,076 shares. Moreover, Yakira Mngmt Incorporated has 0.98% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.07% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).