As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Rose, Peconic Partners Boosted Position by $4.44 Million; Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowered Enersys (ENS) Stake by $627,705 as Stock Declined

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 174.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 34,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 54,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 9,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 12,813 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 22,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 384,563 shares traded or 17.20% up from the average. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 96,244 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 69,192 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc holds 0% or 3,273 shares. Garde Cap Inc stated it has 19,410 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc invested in 0.03% or 6,704 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 4.38M shares. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 2.09% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Pittenger & Anderson Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.68% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The California-based Capital Guardian Com has invested 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Element Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Bnp Paribas Asset Management, a France-based fund reported 55,711 shares. Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 75,020 shares stake. 47,998 are owned by Westpac Banking. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Latest data sharing snafu at Twitter – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks slip from record highs after Trump says ‘long way to go’ on trade talks with China – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EnerSys Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys’s (NYSE:ENS) Earnings Grew 34%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 366,680 shares to 485,200 shares, valued at $36.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 124,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).