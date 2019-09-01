As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Rose, Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Cut Stake; As Cubesmart (CUBE) Valuation Rose, Cohen & Steers Cut by $40.95 Million Its Stake

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 163,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 408,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.99M, down from 572,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 35.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 2.31M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.94 million, down from 3.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.07M shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling Incorporated has 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co owns 3,760 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Blackrock owns 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 5.00 million shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,661 shares. Korea holds 0.01% or 21,700 shares. Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 48,530 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 257,238 shares. Asset Management One has 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 50,798 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 23,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Com has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Jane Street Ltd has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 57,387 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 1,823 shares. Partner Inv LP stated it has 3,839 shares.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 148,000 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $96.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns BB&T Corporation’s (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.64 million shares to 10.33 million shares, valued at $196.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Templeton Emerg Mkts Inc Fd (TEI) by 53,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP).

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.31 million for 20.87 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mgmt accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). 30,500 are owned by Daiwa Secs Group Inc. State Street holds 7.18M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of stated it has 536,796 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 13,334 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated reported 0.09% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). 438,594 were reported by Strs Ohio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.06% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Bokf Na reported 0.06% stake. Cibc Asset invested in 6,447 shares. Hsbc Public Lc reported 1.25M shares. Westpac Banking holds 480,373 shares or 0% of its portfolio.