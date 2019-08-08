As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Rose, Holder Peconic Partners Has Raised Position; Permanens Capital LP Has Boosted The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holding by $546,000

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 724.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 144,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 164,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 72.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab End-February Total Client Assets $3.33 Tln, up 15%; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video)

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 17,656 shares. Cornerstone holds 1.63% or 230,157 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc has invested 1.44% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Sns Fincl Gp Ltd Liability holds 6,469 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us owns 642,554 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, Daiwa Securities Incorporated has 0.03% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Personal Advsrs invested in 31,846 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Marietta Invest Ltd Liability Corporation, Wisconsin-based fund reported 61,062 shares. Earnest Partners Lc owns 558 shares. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Nuance Limited Co stated it has 611,131 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 499,473 shares. Broad Run Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 6.61% or 3.49M shares in its portfolio.