As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Rose, Hmi Capital Lifted Its Position; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, South Street Advisors Trimmed by $890,243 Its Holding

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 4,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 76,276 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.10 million, down from 80,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 20.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.53M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hendley & reported 32,629 shares. Bath Savings Tru owns 112,944 shares or 4.44% of their US portfolio. Davidson Inv Advsrs invested 3.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 23,925 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.72% or 13,654 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt holds 2.67% or 71,235 shares. Roundview Ltd Liability Company reported 2.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 45,891 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Management. Amica Mutual Insur holds 2.94% or 117,281 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 40,121 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Biondo Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 5.77% stake. Strategic Ltd Liability Corporation invested 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Gp, Texas-based fund reported 50 shares. Da Davidson And reported 2,810 shares. Natixis has 0.28% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 234,674 shares stake. Pnc Svcs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 1,926 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 10,561 shares. American Century Cos owns 0.18% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 1.08M shares. Glazer Capital Ltd Llc invested 8.64% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The New York-based Gabelli Invest Advisers Incorporated has invested 2.81% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Alpine Assoc Mngmt accumulated 888,100 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 752,111 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.57% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 406,300 shares. Westpac Bk owns 55,898 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.02% or 435,564 shares in its portfolio. Ls Limited Liability Com owns 621 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.