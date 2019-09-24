As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Price Rose, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding by $324,730

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 32,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 3.67 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.30 million, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 18.66 million shares traded or 75.61% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 02/05/2018 – Infosys Ltd: Infosys and Astound partner to Deliver Better Service Experience through an AI enhanced Enterprise Service; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INFOSYS FINACLE PIONEERS BLOCKCHAIN-BASED TRADE NETWORK IN INDIA IN CONSORTIUM WITH SEVEN LEADING BANKS; 26/04/2018 – White House: Remarks by Vice President Pence at Jobs Announcement at Infosys Technologies, Ltd; 29/03/2018 – Rediff: Infy chief’s 4-point growth strategy; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 06/03/2018 – Economic Times: Pankaj Mitra quits Infosys fund; 18/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: News Clarification; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Citizens Bank Partners With Finastra & Infosys For Trade Finance Solution

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 72,900 shares. First Republic Inv Inc, California-based fund reported 3,115 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.03% or 250 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp invested in 0.04% or 26,051 shares. Kellner Capital Ltd Liability holds 28,500 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 26,448 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. World Asset, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,449 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp invested in 442 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The Illinois-based Optimum Invest has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Nomura Asset reported 10,880 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 65,317 shares. 21,026 were reported by Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co.

