As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Partner Investment Management LP Trimmed Holding by $539,877; As John Deere (DE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Markel Has Cut Its Position

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $143.79. About 2.19 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 8,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt stated it has 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrow Finance has 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd reported 8,090 shares stake. 3,491 are owned by First Trust Company. Notis has invested 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Saybrook Cap Nc has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Cahill Advsrs has 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,584 shares. 33,000 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6,484 shares. The Nebraska-based Westchester Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cordasco Financial Networks holds 2,350 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 5,202 shares. Howard Capital invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Chesley Taft Assocs Limited Liability invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.89 million for 12.75 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 34,000 shares to 329,000 shares, valued at $47.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 658,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 4,305 shares to 17,641 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 31,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).