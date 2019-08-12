As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Kensico Capital Management Lowered Position; Rpm Intl (RPM) Stake Held by Hound Partners Llc

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 77,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.23M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39 million, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.39. About 668,989 shares traded or 6.53% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mixed results for RPM International – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RPM International Inc (RPM) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Considering RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “RPM International’s Strategic Plan Starts Paying Off – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00B and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.60M shares to 4.85 million shares, valued at $86.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 57,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Cap Management Lc holds 342,493 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel has 1.22% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 210,125 shares. 11,328 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc. The Tennessee-based Moon Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 6,755 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.03% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Tompkins Fincl reported 532 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 36,561 shares. Cwm Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 443 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.12% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Moors And Cabot reported 6,832 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com reported 66,800 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 29,345 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 1.22M shares or 0.82% of the stock. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 817,715 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gideon Cap owns 9,376 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors invested in 0.62% or 20,000 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Company has 0.48% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 660 shares. Utah Retirement System, a Utah-based fund reported 13,451 shares. 621 were reported by Ls. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 4.38M shares. Virtu Financial Lc invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Pictet Asset has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 23,200 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 19,861 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 238,725 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 571 shares. Bluecrest Management reported 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 170,241 shares to 3.99M shares, valued at $35.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The J. M. Smucker Company’s (NYSE:SJM) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “The Dow posted a mighty big drop in a single day. Here’s what usually happens next – CNBC” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.