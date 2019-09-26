As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Price Rose, Hmi Capital Has Raised Position by $49.80 Million; Berry Global Group (Call) (BERY) Holder Lomas Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $38.47 Million

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (Call) (BERY) by 62.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 739,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 440,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.14M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 40,531 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.53M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,856 were reported by American Gru. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) owns 0.05% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 17,332 shares. South State Corp owns 44,185 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 118,646 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Perella Weinberg Prns Capital LP holds 121,766 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 26,773 shares stake. Illinois-based Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Optimum Invest Advsrs invested in 400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 66 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 23,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Champlain Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 345,975 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Utd Automobile Association owns 11,663 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Company holds 621 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Allen Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,516 shares.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.54 million for 10.68 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $930.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 122,851 shares to 751,649 shares, valued at $37.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 564,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 705,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

