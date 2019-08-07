As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Price Rose, Hmi Capital Has Decreased Its Holding; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Declined, Puzo Michael J Cut Position

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 7,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $92.97. About 688,688 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 13/04/2018 – Celgene’s Revlimid Weekly Retail Sales Fell 0.4%: Symphony; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:WWE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With 46% Earnings Growth, Did Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.07 million are owned by Baillie Gifford And Company. Adirondack Trust Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 30 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Com holds 2.76% or 11,973 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 66 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,307 shares stake. 14,900 are owned by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.22% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 12,585 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Comerica National Bank invested in 0% or 2,462 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 98,000 shares. Ent Financial Svcs reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 6,704 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Healthcare Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celgene Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CELG, ALGN, DOV – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 5,155 shares to 19,820 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 2.06M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Security Company has 5,095 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Invest has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cibc World Mkts Corp invested 0.38% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Regent Invest Ltd reported 43,123 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 176,960 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 54,528 shares. 212,716 were reported by Gofen & Glossberg Il. One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 10,904 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Co. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Buckingham Asset Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 2,378 shares. Pictet Fincl Bank And Trust Ltd holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 36,160 shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt has invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).