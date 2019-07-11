As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Has Raised Stake; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Murphy Capital Management Trimmed by $421,600 Its Stake

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 96.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 23,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,824 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 23,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.89. About 1.52M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 123,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.44. About 3.89 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 352,162 shares to 35,042 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXN) by 42,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,913 shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise Energy Independenc (NDP).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is KEMET Corporation’s (NYSE:KEM) ROE Of 32% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Liberty Property Trust’s (NYSE:LPT) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 46,824 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 25,241 shares. Kensico Capital Mngmt has invested 4.89% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Altimeter Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 3.27M shares or 14.24% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability accumulated 50,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 967,818 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Davidson Inv Advisors holds 0.69% or 51,551 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct reported 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Endowment Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 6,540 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 3,472 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.38 million shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability owns 20,817 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Syntal Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,641 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 37,653 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd invested in 13,459 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Papua treasurer wants more benefits from LNG, mining projects – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon’s Norway sale could be substantial, Wood Mackenzie says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should Exxon Mobil Stock Be Bought on Weakness? – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New Orleans May Face Daunting Tropical Storm, More Flooding This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 2.91% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.76% or 46,420 shares. Private Company Na holds 89,656 shares. Clean Yield Gp invested in 0.23% or 6,901 shares. The Ohio-based Wealthquest Corporation has invested 0.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capital City Tru Communication Fl accumulated 57,611 shares. 70,848 are held by Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Co. Ing Groep Nv invested in 318,887 shares. Benedict holds 1.09% or 31,023 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman And Associates Inc has invested 5.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hartwell J M Lp accumulated 72,826 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Inv Services Of America stated it has 3,501 shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Company has 2.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 540,395 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 72,054 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 230,133 shares stake.