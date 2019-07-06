As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Declined, Holder Hmi Capital Has Trimmed by $1.14 Million Its Stake; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $1.30 Million; Stock Value Declined

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 2.97M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $169.82. About 1.24M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price Is Up 175% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 660 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Westpac Banking Corporation has 47,998 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs reported 296,701 shares stake. Pinebridge LP invested in 10,787 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 2,434 shares. 1.31 million are owned by Hmi Cap Limited Liability Co. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 69,192 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc owns 0.68% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 183,405 shares. Bokf Na holds 17,698 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Cap Sarl stated it has 47,164 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association reported 11,548 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 3.48% or 2.47M shares.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Typical Summer Friday – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People Affected by Severe Weather and Flooding in West Virginia – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Colorado AG Announces Settlement to UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and DaVita (DVA) Medical Group Merger – StreetInsider.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth to acquire payments firm for $3.2B – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap World owns 41.73 million shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Cognios Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.82% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1,216 are held by Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.52% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,113 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,698 shares. 8,877 were accumulated by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Moreover, Paradigm Advisors has 0.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 21,339 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Limited Liability reported 2,136 shares stake. 616 are held by Hendershot. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0.24% or 485,418 shares. Sabal has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 843 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T sold 15,000 shares worth $3.91M. The insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.