As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Declined, Diam Company LTD Upped Position; As Metlife Com (MET) Shares Rose, Shareholder Smithbridge Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.87 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 177.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 32,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 18,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $176.14. About 2.16 million shares traded or 16.55% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.46 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Nuance Invests Limited Com has invested 4.31% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp reported 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc has 0.03% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 5,692 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corporation has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Commerce Retail Bank reported 74,278 shares. Moreover, Zacks Investment Mgmt has 1.13% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.24 million shares. Prudential Finance holds 0.35% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 4.90 million shares. 35,750 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Com. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,127 shares. Btc Capital Management accumulated 80,548 shares. 79,935 are held by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Amer Fin Grp holds 125,010 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd reported 184,916 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 20,000 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Gulf Partners With Special Olympics in the UAE to Give Back to the Community – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBJ Morning Buzz: More Meck County layoffs; Brighthouse Financial taps CFO; Lawmakers debate BB&T-SunTrust merger – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Data +1.8% after seeing forex impacts abating – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 71,962 shares to 28,380 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,586 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).