As Tableau Software (DATA) Shares Rose, Ardevora Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Holding; Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Declined While Archon Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $2.76 Million

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 30,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 285,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.29M, down from 315,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 48,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 79,910 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 128,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.99 million shares traded or 57.58% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 103,300 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $36.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs (NYSE:ACN) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

