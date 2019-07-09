As Tableau Software (DATA) Shares Declined, Holder Partner Investment Management LP Trimmed Stake; Telemus Capital Has Decreased Holding in Visa (V) by $1.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 8,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $167.76. About 1.37 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 7,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,453 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, down from 62,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $176.19. About 6.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,136 shares to 31,111 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,853 shares to 4,586 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.12 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.