As Tableau Software (DATA) Shares Declined, Holder Dorsal Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Raised Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Position by $322,890; Share Value Declined

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.28M, down from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $168.43. About 1.19 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 21,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,222 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 188,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 130,071 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has declined 2.80% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.15 million shares or 5.62% more from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 214,888 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 410 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0% or 3,134 shares. Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 11,335 shares. Services Corporation has invested 0.08% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Ameriprise Finance has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Massachusetts-based Athena Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.33% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Co Limited has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 133,164 shares. Two Sigma Securities Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Essex Fincl Svcs reported 21,431 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Creative Planning owns 46,103 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communications invested in 800 shares. Strategic Wealth Gru owns 210,222 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Right Opportunities Fund: Small Premium For This High Technology Fund – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: More Boosters Than Cutters, EXD New Strategy Live – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Liberty All-Star Growth Fund: A Small-Cap Growth CEF With Some Potential – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity CEFs: My Article Performances From 2011 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2012 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ETG And ETO: What’s The Difference Between This Pair Of Confusingly-Named Eaton Vance CEFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2015.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,953 shares to 40,087 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,395 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd has 41,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). First Republic Investment invested in 3,314 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 199,491 shares. 72 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Partner Fund Ltd Partnership owns 0.34% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 121,435 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 12,882 shares. 4,235 are held by Da Davidson &. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 57,387 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 405,642 shares. 1.43M were accumulated by State Street Corp. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs holds 4,021 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,506 were reported by Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Ironwood Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

