As Tableau Software (DATA) Share Value Rose, Crosslink Capital Upped Position; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Position in Lgi Homes (LGIH) Upped by $724,910 as Shares Rose

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 91.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 110,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 232,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.57M, up from 121,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 10,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The institutional investor held 57,068 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08M, up from 46,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.6. About 120,548 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 03/05/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports April 2018 Home Closings; 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUES INCREASED 71.3% TO $279.0 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition Invented LGI-2238; 22/04/2018 – DJ LGI Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGIH); 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q EPS $1.10; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564)

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 42,080 shares to 14,134 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,931 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlson Capital LP stated it has 775,442 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Intl Grp Inc holds 1,856 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Vertex One Asset stated it has 64,984 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 37,795 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 476,492 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Timessquare Mgmt Ltd holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 418,400 shares. Clearbridge Lc has invested 0.05% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 7,068 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 228,114 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk. Bermuda-based Btg Pactual Global Asset Ltd has invested 2.92% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 3,368 were reported by Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Co. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 250 shares. 126,130 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement. Lmr Llp reported 372,845 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $26.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 21,800 shares to 165,370 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 5,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LGIH shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 1.59% more from 19.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 30,846 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 4,292 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest reported 111,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) or 7,000 shares. Moon Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 56,511 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd owns 2,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Pinnacle Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 16,031 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc owns 1.40M shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.02% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Next Group Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 2,773 shares. 37,300 are held by Oz Mngmt Lp. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Prudential Financial Inc reported 30,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 69,964 shares.

