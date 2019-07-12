As Tableau Software (DATA) Share Value Declined, Dorsal Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $50.80 Million; Roberts Glore & Company Raised Its Centene Del (CNC) Position by $467,725

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.28M, down from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $173.76. About 703,503 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 3.75M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 410,187 are owned by Axa. Navellier And Associate holds 0.06% or 6,848 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rbf Capital Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 49,760 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 0.06% or 1.72 million shares. Smith Moore invested in 10,459 shares. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Com has 0.72% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bessemer Gp Inc accumulated 1,233 shares or 0% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Co reported 49,700 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 8,560 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sterling Ltd reported 11,190 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 484,222 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Carroll Associate, a North Carolina-based fund reported 457 shares. Savant Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 7,579 shares.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Products Prns Ltd Llc reported 75,020 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Sg Americas Secs reported 3,953 shares. Petrus Com Lta invested in 1,755 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 149,611 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 318,389 shares. 220,738 are owned by Stephens Investment Mngmt Group Inc Limited Com. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma invested in 0% or 87,263 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability invested in 18 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc accumulated 271 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Bokf Na invested in 0.05% or 17,698 shares. Citigroup accumulated 25,601 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,417 are owned by Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Company holds 0.03% or 11,300 shares.