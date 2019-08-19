As Tableau Software (DATA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Cut by $27.71 Million Its Position; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Shares Rose, Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowered by $576,450 Its Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 25,995 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 29,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $218.19. About 603,333 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 218,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.76 million, down from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.57 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

