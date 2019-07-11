As Tableau Software (DATA) Share Price Declined, Partner Fund Management LP Has Trimmed Position; Suncor Energy New (SU) Market Value Declined While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Cut Position by $3.94 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 122,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 441,880 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.33M, down from 564,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 245,539 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 60.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 188,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 121,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, down from 309,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $172.89. About 350,827 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 12.65 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 104,384 shares to 109,084 shares, valued at $12.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 24,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1.90M shares to 2.83 million shares, valued at $120.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 46,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.