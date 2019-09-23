As Tableau Software (DATA) Market Value Rose, Coatue Management Cut Stake; Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Position Has Boosted by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 83.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 2.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 406,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.45 million, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 1,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 12,849 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11M, up from 11,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $648.74. About 2,386 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 106 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.91 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC bought 42 shares worth $37,737.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $11.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 611,420 shares to 627,099 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anaplan Inc by 3.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM).

