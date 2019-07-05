As Tableau Software (DATA) Market Value Declined, Holder Altimeter Capital Management LP Decreased Holding by $27.71 Million; Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Has Increased Ingersoll (IR) Holding

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 218,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.76M, down from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $169.77. About 1.24 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 28.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 3,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,392 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 11,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $124.81. About 885,481 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,025 shares to 39,328 shares, valued at $15.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,235 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Llc accumulated 42 shares. Jefferies Ltd stated it has 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,861 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.05% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 43,209 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Limited Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 34,394 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 10,588 shares. King Luther Cap Corporation has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt accumulated 4,685 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp reported 23,133 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Limited stated it has 121,545 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 623,536 are held by Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co. Cambridge Research Advsrs Incorporated reported 14,443 shares stake. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 694 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mai Cap Mgmt owns 8,232 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.