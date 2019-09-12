As Tableau Software (DATA) Market Valuation Rose, Crosslink Capital Has Boosted Holding; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding by $46.51 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 91.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 110,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 232,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.57M, up from 121,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 534,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.10 million, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.38. About 2.38 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 23/04/2018 – United Continental Expects to Take Delivery of Two More 737 MAX 9 Aircraft This Month; 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR CFO SAYS UNITED `ACTIVELY’ PURSUING BUYING USED JETS; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR INCREASED 1.4 POINTS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 5, THE BOARD OF CO INCREASED THE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM 15 DIRECTORS TO 16 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 08/05/2018 – United Reports April 2018 Operational Performance; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 18/04/2018 – UNITED:MUCH OF 2ND HALF CAPACITY GROWTH TO BE OFF-PEAK FLYING; 13/03/2018 – United Airlines apologizes after a passenger’s dog dies after it was placed in an overhead bin

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6,160 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $33.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 290,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,843 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,057 were reported by D E Shaw Inc. 299 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Bluecrest Management has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Jefferies Group Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 43,146 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Lc has 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,025 shares. Polar Asset Partners has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 131,938 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Allen Limited Co reported 25,516 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 9,790 shares. 747,177 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2.26% or 372,845 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Com has 0.31% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Utah Retirement Systems holds 14,157 shares.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)? Here’s How It Performed Recently – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Buckle, Inc.’s (NYSE:BKE) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow jumps more than 200 points, closes above 27,000 for the first time since July – CNBC” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Percentage Of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.