As Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Valuation Rose, Champlain Investment Partners Has Cut by $10.49 Million Its Holding; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Position in Seaspan (SSW) Increased as Share Price Rose

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 38.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 77.16 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.48 million, up from 38.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 375,559 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – DEAL FOR IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI IS ABOUT $1.6 BLN; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI INCLUDES ASSUMED THIRD PARTY NET DEBT OF ABOUT $1.0 BLN & $140 MLN OF FUTURE VESSEL PAYMENTS; 13/04/2018 – Seaspan Files Shelf for Primary Offering of Up to $2 Billion of Equity and Debt Securities; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax to Invest an Additional $500M of Equity in Seaspan Through Warrants; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN:FAIRFAX TO INVEST ADDED $250M IN 5.5% DEBS & WARRANTS; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN BUYS GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC; 25/05/2018 – Seaspan Accepts Delivery of Fourth 10000 TEU SAVER Containership in Four Ship Series; 20/03/2018 – Seaspan Corp (SSW) Seaspan Acquires GCI Conference (Transcript); 20/04/2018 – The Carlyle Group L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Seaspan

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Class A (DATA) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 82,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 387,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.32 million, down from 470,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 49,430 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $146.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) by 57,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 727,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Lc holds 2,331 shares. Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 149,611 shares. Schroder Management Gp reported 285 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 110,785 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 72 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 12,506 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr invested in 4,021 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs stated it has 55,711 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 250 shares. 283,827 were reported by Westfield Capital Mgmt L P. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 8,327 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 250 shares. Aspiriant Lc owns 7,241 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 288,921 shares.