As Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Champlain Investment Partners Has Trimmed by $10.49 Million Its Stake; Baupost Group Has Cut Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $379.72 Million as Shares Rose

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Class A (DATA) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 82,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 387,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.32M, down from 470,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $176.14. About 2.17 million shares traded or 16.69% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.84M, down from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 1.45 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 96,244 shares. Amp Invsts owns 14,021 shares. Artemis Llp owns 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 10,199 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 25,241 shares. Ls Advsr Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 621 shares. Jericho Capital Asset Management Limited Partnership has 2.35% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Federated Inc Pa reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Washington-based Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.95% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The California-based Partner Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.57% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Guardian Trust Company holds 0.06% or 36,616 shares. 50 are owned by Cordasco Fincl Net. Legal And General Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Coatue Mngmt has invested 3.48% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Paloma Partners Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 35,135 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $196.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gates Industrial Corporation P by 157,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc..

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.75M for 14.62 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.