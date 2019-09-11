As T (TMUS) Valuation Rose, Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Raised Holding; Schnieders Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $308,490; Stock Value Declined

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 53,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.64 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $79.49. About 1.19M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 27/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile Deal Could Be Announced by Monday; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge over risks to T-Mobile deal; 02/05/2018 – BNN: T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 72,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 79,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.18. About 9.45 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 179,300 shares to 106,200 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 13,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwi Lp invested in 810,000 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas reported 187,940 shares stake. Capital World holds 17.76M shares. Sageworth Tru invested in 0% or 33 shares. Mig Capital Lc, California-based fund reported 645,044 shares. The California-based Utd Fin Advisers Llc has invested 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gulf International National Bank (Uk) reported 78,346 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Daiwa Sb stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Clough Cap LP has invested 2.65% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 100 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 369,149 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 1.23 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. 1,678 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 0.01% or 36,857 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin Ford Asset reported 146,851 shares stake. Beech Hill Inc holds 120,165 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 1.77% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Shelter Retirement Plan has 1.75% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 80,100 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel accumulated 0.07% or 16,326 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wealth Architects has invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wright Invsts Service accumulated 1.08% or 63,039 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp owns 4,442 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Intersect Capital Ltd Company has 1.16% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.14% or 9,944 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas, New York-based fund reported 975,975 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Inc has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clean Yield Group Inc, Vermont-based fund reported 37,544 shares.

