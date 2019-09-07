As T (TMUS) Shares Rose, Holder Brighton Jones Has Lifted Holding; Van Berkom & Associates Lifted Its Holding in Intl Fcstone (INTL) by $1.96 Million as Stock Price Rose

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 29,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 106,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 76,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.60M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1.07% Branded Postpaid Phone Churn in 1Q; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son to Join Bd of Newly Formed Co Following Proposed Merger With T-Mobile; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s: Proposed Merger Of Sprint And T-Mobile Would Be Positive For Sprint’s Spectrum Abs, Negative For Wireless Tower Abs; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 27 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 07/05/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger; 10/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint: source (Reuters) – T-Mobile US Inc is engaged in a new round of

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 51,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 47,753 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS; 08/03/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Honored as Best Independent FCM in 2018 CTA Intelligence Awards; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 WINTER CORN CROP EST. CUT TO 60.5M TONS: FCSTONE; 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE; 08/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference May 10; 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 31/05/2018 – Blockchain and cryptocurrency startup Paxos raises $65 million; 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL); 24/05/2018 – MOVES-INTL FCStone’s Gwozdz latest metals trader to join ED&F

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,327 shares to 108,251 shares, valued at $16.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,536 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Sprint’s Shares Rose 11.6% in July – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verizon and Boingo Team Up to Extend 5G Coverage – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile US Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “6 Stocks Poised to Score Big on the 5G Wave – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile & BURGER KING® Team Up to Give Un-carrier Customers Free BK® Eats – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc owns 41,433 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kames Cap Public Ltd holds 0.05% or 26,767 shares. Stifel Financial invested 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ameriprise Inc owns 4.32 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.84% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 618,834 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co holds 2.02 million shares. Northern Tru has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2.50 million shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 119,056 shares. Westpac stated it has 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mirae Asset Glob Investments accumulated 101,855 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 15,368 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Company has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 18,037 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors invested in 0.03% or 4,150 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 23,423 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.17% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold INTL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 2.59% less from 13.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Lp, a New York-based fund reported 19,496 shares. Of Vermont holds 12,190 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 902,046 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 611 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia owns 29,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 39,361 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). American Intl stated it has 11,774 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 146,008 shares in its portfolio. 12,408 are owned by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Co has 0.01% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). State Street Corporation holds 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) or 453,481 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 6,307 shares.