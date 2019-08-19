As T (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Cut Stake by $492,453; As General Motors (GM) Share Price Rose, Fishman Jay A LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $148.40 Million

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 7,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 197,667 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, down from 204,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 1.14 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday; 27/04/2018 – TMUS, S: Sprint and T-Mobile could announce a merger as soon as this weekend; 30/04/2018 – Editorial: The Implausible Promises of a T-Mobile-Sprint Merger

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in General Motors Corp (GM) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 41,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 billion, down from 45,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in General Motors Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 3.78M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/03/2018 – General Motors to Invest More Than $100M to Upgrade Orion, Brownstown Plants; 26/04/2018 – S.Korea to inject $750 million into GM’s S.Korean unit -Yonhap; 10/05/2018 – GM can’t sell stake in S.Korea unit over next 5 years under rescue deal – S.Korea; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac Chief Leaves GM, Citing `Philosophical Differences’; 28/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO ASK GM TO CUT INTEREST RATE ON LOANS MADE TO GM KOREA; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 08/04/2018 – GM SAYS MARCH CHINA VEHICLE SALES +2.0 PCT Y/Y, VS +7.8 PCT IN FEB; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB GAINS VETO POWERS THAT ALLOW IT TO BLOCK GM’S EXIT FROM S.KOREA – YONHAP; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS FEB CHINA VEHICLE SALES +7.8 PCT Y/Y, VS +14.5 PCT IN JAN; 31/05/2018 – General Motors Retaining 80.4% Stake in GM Cruise

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 8,962 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Jfs Wealth Lc accumulated 733 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 397,276 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 165,686 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Accuvest Glob Advsr invested 0.25% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Steinberg Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 22,610 shares. Moreover, has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 288,038 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 15,043 shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset Mngmt has 0.26% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Hsbc Holdg Plc invested in 0.12% or 1.76 million shares. Numerixs Invest Incorporated invested in 90,656 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Axa stated it has 0.28% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kistler holds 10,754 shares.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 500 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $286.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.99 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.