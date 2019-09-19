As T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Valuation Rose, Rockland Trust Co Has Raised by $352,833 Its Stake; Dominion Energy (D) Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Lifted Holding by $571,263

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 7,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 32,449 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, up from 25,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 440,707 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 3,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 103,843 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.39 million, up from 100,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 152,183 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 04/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Adds BAE, Exits T. Rowe; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.4% Position in Achillion; 22/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price: “Adulting” Is Harder Without Any Financial Education; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price To Close Tampa Operations Center In June 2019; Client Digital Preferences, Firm’s Technology Enhancements And Ope; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.74, EST. $1.68; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Remaining Locations Are in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Colorado Springs, Colorado; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price to Close Tampa Operations Center in June 2019; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Largest shareholder T. Rowe Price seeks govt role in India’s UTI MF board issues – Business Standard

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willingdon Wealth owns 29,213 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated reported 63,740 shares. Fire Inc owns 5,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 59,358 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 3,002 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,155 shares. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.26% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Vaughan Nelson Management Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 18,375 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Merchants has invested 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Capital Inv Counsel Inc reported 6,846 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 694 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs holds 1,020 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 124,775 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Middleton And Inc Ma invested in 5,130 shares.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 7,865 shares to 2,699 shares, valued at $351,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,528 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 26,245 shares to 4,242 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 11,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,264 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.26 million activity.