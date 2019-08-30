As T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Stock Price Rose, Old Republic International Boosted by $8.80 Million Its Stake; As International Business Machs (IBM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Has Upped Its Holding

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 37.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 88,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 325,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.57 million, up from 237,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $111.67. About 363,861 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Remaining Locations Are in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Colorado Springs, Colorado; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $115; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.3% Position in Madrigal Pharma; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE – INVESTMENT ADVISORY REVENUES EARNED IN QTR FROM FIRM’S U.S. MUTUAL FUNDS WERE $832.9 MLN, UP 16.1% FROM COMPARABLE 2017 QTR; 16/05/2018 – Soros, T. Rowe Top Tesla’s Most Notable Buyers List Last Quarter; 07/05/2018 – MESOSPHERE – $125 MLN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY T. ROWE PRICE AND KDT; 23/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.5% Position in Endocyte

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 11,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 77,451 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93 million, up from 66,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.22. About 923,297 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $263,597 activity.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,600 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $91.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 102,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,000 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 4,815 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). The New York-based Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Bluecrest Cap Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Clean Yield Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.02% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) or 23,423 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.51% or 518,025 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Llc has invested 0.08% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Woodstock invested in 0.09% or 4,866 shares. 11,673 were accumulated by Security Bankshares Of So Dak. Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 50,075 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 685 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust has 1.5% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Asset Management One invested in 114,761 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 5,760 were reported by Beacon Fincl Group Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin & Tn owns 8,251 shares. Aviance Cap Limited has invested 1.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bbva Compass Bank Inc holds 20,824 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams Inc invested in 0.3% or 24,925 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability owns 45,257 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.96 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dt Investment Prtn Limited stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Loeb Prtnrs reported 1,325 shares. Old Point Trust And Serv N A owns 11,010 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Hartford Management has invested 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Knott David M owns 4,284 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Asset Limited Com invested in 550 shares. Illinois-based Jump Trading has invested 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 1.76% or 4.92M shares.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9,378 shares to 21,886 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 34,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,954 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).