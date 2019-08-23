As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Valuation Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.17 Million; Karpas Strategies Increases Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 40.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 16,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 24,746 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 41,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.21. About 569,034 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES BTV APPEARANCE; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if @sprint and @TMobile merge, says analyst; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Rings Up Subscriber Growth; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile Is Said to Move Toward Sprint Merger at $24 Billion (5); 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 22/03/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $11.4B-$11.8B

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $134.42. About 1.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,901 shares to 15,409 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 14,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Management has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 145,506 shares. Jet LP stated it has 332,814 shares or 4.7% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 75 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.04% or 26,120 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4,281 shares. Destination Wealth, a California-based fund reported 10 shares. Moreover, Css Limited Liability Company Il has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4,282 shares. Coastline Trust reported 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Advisory Services Network Limited Liability accumulated 285 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 5.72M shares. 44,433 were reported by Westwood Hldg Grp. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 918,824 shares. Ellington Group, a Connecticut-based fund reported 36,382 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.03 million for 18.74 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91 million and $236.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.