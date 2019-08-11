As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Valuation Rose, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Lowered Position; Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Raised Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stake

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $822.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 32,253 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 409,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.35M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/03/2018 – T-Mobile at Company Roadshow Hosted By equinet Bank AG Today; 01/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Expects Debt Repayment If T-Mobile Buys Sprint; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle FCC rural call violations probe; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T MOBILE US INC TMUS.O , SPRINT CORP S.N AIM TO CLINCH DEAL AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main Bancorporation has 0.96% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 14,680 shares. Asset Management One Ltd holds 237,018 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Com has 7,498 shares. Colony Group Limited Com reported 16,979 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.03% or 36,614 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd stated it has 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 73,198 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling reported 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 7.89 million are held by Invesco. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 100,570 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. American Century owns 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 86,598 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc reported 17.43 million shares. Daiwa Securities Inc invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 78,346 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc holds 8,943 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.10M for 18.82 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Telecom Firms Collaborate to Deliver 5G on Low-Band Spectrum – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Grow, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Sprint’s Shares Rose 11.6% in July – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Impact American Tower (AMT) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile Has the New Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ with Two Sweet Deals – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 1.76M shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 93 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Mason Street Llc holds 0% or 3,798 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 29,030 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 33,451 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 7,357 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 66,073 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin stated it has 24,832 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 7,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0.01% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Ameriprise Financial owns 67,573 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 128,065 shares.